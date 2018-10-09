With dozens of fatalities every year in the U.S., avalanche danger is real. The 2017-18 season saw 24 deaths in the U.S., according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Several of those were snowmobilers, but one of last season's deaths was a backcountry rider at Setting Sun Mountain in Washington state. The most recent deaths in Oregon were during the 2015-16 season, including the death of one "backcountry tourer" in the Wallowa Mountains.