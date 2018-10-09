When I walked into Charlie's, there might as well have been a loud record scratch accompanying my entrance. The bar fell silent and everyone stared (maybe leered?) for a moment. This is where the locals hang, which also means it's rich with history and they'll share some of it after they warm up to you. Everything there has a story—from the knotty blond wooden walls to the pool-playing guitarist who knows exactly how many sets he's played in bars like this one around the mountain (it's 792). While most pubs in these parts are decorated like a hoarder's starter home (nearly every inch of space is covered with schlock), the accessories here have significance. For instance, giant wood carvings of skiers turning and jumping are actually depictions of local Olympians like Bill Johnson and Debbie Armstrong, with their signatures etched alongside their likeness. Portraits of King Winter honorees, chosen for their community service and dating back to 1956, are displayed on two beams. And behind the bar you can raise a glass to photos of old patrons who've passed. The memorial wall includes the pub's namesake and founder, Charlie Spurr, who also opened the Ratskeller across the street.