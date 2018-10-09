During summer, Trillium Lake is a bit of a snooze—too short, too flat, teeming with tourists. But that all changes once the snow begins to fall. The route gets a little bit longer because you'll be plodding in from the Trillium Lake Sno-Park lot rather than driving to the day-use area next to the water. And about a mile in, you'll leave behind most of the crowd that came up to make snow angels. Forest Road 2650 will be free of cars in winter, so traipse along the wide, sloped path that's blanketed in powder until you hit a fork. A left turn will get you to the lake more quickly, but you owe it to yourself to navigate the twists and turns before the reward. So veer right, and explore the prairie land, a thick forest of Doug firs and the Summit Meadows Pioneer Cemetery and then, eventually, Trillium Lake itself. On a clear day, Mount Hood towers above a hill of pines. But even if it's overcast and snowing, the lilac gray ice bleeds into a sky the same shade—you almost can't tell where one ends and the other begins. And it's just as breathtaking.