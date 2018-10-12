"In many ways, the concepts that carried Jeff through his life came from the DNA of the X-Ray Cafe," says Jason Wilson. "He had some hard times in this era, too. There was concern for him on a brother level, but I was just happy that that he was alive and engaged and inspired. He was becoming his own man—a soulful, do-it-yourself guy whose integrity mattered above all else. I didn't understand what that man was going to be, but I was along for the ride. I wanted to see where he went."