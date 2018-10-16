Tender Loving Empire was the first to pick up Maak Lab products during those early years, and other shops quickly followed suit. But Ahlmark says collaborating in the hospitality industry is what really allowed the company to take off both creatively and financially. Their hospitality clients—first the Hi-Lo luxury hotel, then Knot Springs spa in the Yard building—wanted a comprehensive scent package, or as Ahlmark puts it, an "olfactive identity." The projects required more than just a pleasant scent, because whatever fragrances they came up with would play a major role determining the atmosphere of the space, alongside the lighting, the décor and even the architecture.