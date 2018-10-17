Not only is the Blazers' first game of the season its biggest, it might be the most hyped Oregon sports event of the year, as LeBron James makes his for-realsies debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in front of the Moda Center faithful. Naturally, tickets are…pricey. But don't worry—there's, like, 40 more of these things to come, many of them equally worth attending, and at much more affordable prices. Best of all? You won't have to be surrounded by Laker fans. (We're the worst.)