"Some sort of informational measurement of how your vote makes change would be great. I'd love to see something that provides data showing a direct correlation between voting and what my vote actually goes toward. Candidates and measures can claim a lot of things, but being able to see those claims either being fulfilled or forgotten would be great—almost like treating your vote as an investment."
"I'm gonna register as soon as I'm old enough, but even now I think the advertising for measures and candidates could be a little more accessible to younger people. Every commercial I see doesn't quite hit home with the younger generation, even though we're the ones coming up. That disconnect ends up coming off as almost a removed reality that's inconsequential to a lot of people my age."
"Oregon in particular makes it so easy to vote—you can register at any number of easily accessible places, so there's very little reason not to. Go vote!"
"I think employers could be better about providing their employees the time and resources to vote. I'm from Alabama, and in contrast, Oregon actually does pretty well. I do think there should be some sort of national holiday geared toward giving people some time off to vote, though, assuming people use that time to vote."
"We both think there should be more of a push to make voting fun and accessible for younger people. We're going to be the individuals living and growing in this country for a long time, and we're voting for the future. We're such a tech-oriented generation—apps or integrated phone voting would be ideal."
