However you want to classify it, Camden's food is popular, with critics as well as the public. The New York Times once called Little Big Burger "the best meat puck in town." Forbes has likened the process of choosing a doughnut at Blue Star to "choosing which child is your favorite." Of Super Deluxe, Food & Wine magazine wrote that Camden "doesn't so much reinvent the burger as he does take a look at the burgers from In-N-Out, stroke his chin thoughtfully and then set about making them even better."