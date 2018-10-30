Where does it go? The tour starts in the smoky depths of Kells' cigar bar. There, you're asked to sign a waiver—a sure sign that something dangerous might happen, like drinking beer and roaming through a dimly lit, potholed basement, haunted or not. Our guide, Scott, who told ghost stories with the gusto of Guy Fieri, explained why Kells has a two-employees-per-closing-shift policy: The spirit of a fire chief who died on the property a century ago regularly scares servers. From there, you stroll the streets of Old Town past landmarks like the Erickson Saloon, which boasted the longest bar in the world, complete with a urinal trough running the length of its 600 feet, making it more convenient to empty your bladder while ordering another glassful of beer. The exploration of the city's underbelly ends by descending into the dusty tunnels once more, this time at Old Town Pizza after passing pitchers of beers around in the dining room.