If you want to look like a badass on Halloween, you can do worse than paying homage to a really brave group of soldiers who fought for an important cause. During the Mexican-American War, a group of American soldiers, many of whom were Catholics who had been prevented from practicing their religion in the Army, deserted the United States and took up arms in defense of Mexico. They consisted of Irish and German immigrants and runaway slaves, and were dubbed the "San Patricios." To pull off this look you need a leather vest, a watch chain, a cowboy hat, trousers and one of those giant, old-timey mustaches. To complete the look, get yourself one of those cool Irish flags with the harp that says "Erin Go Bragh," since this is the flag that they carried into battle.