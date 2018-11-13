Saturday Night Live took aim at Portland podcasters over the weekend.
A sketch about an award show called The Poddys began with a sweeping shot of the city's skyline.
Hosts Liev Schreiber and Cecily Strong, as New York Times The Daily's Michael Barbaro and Serial's Sarah Koenig, proceeded to introduce a series of comical awards for stereotypical podcasts.
"This year, social justice podcasts shined a light on corrupt systems in dangerous places," said Schreiber as Barbaro.
"And no one entered them more brazenly than white women," added Strong as Koenig, introducing faux nominees for Best Nervous White Girl In A Place She Doesn't Belong.
Other hilarious made-up awards included Most Jarring Transition Into A Sponsor and Most Unnecessary Podcast.
Watch the full sketch here.
