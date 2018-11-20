While the pingpong scene at the Belmont location is a shadow of the former Nest on Northeast Alberta Street, this one offers something only a few bars in Portland can—an honest-to-God pickup scene. On a busy night, the table probably already has a line of people who've called "next." The level of play isn't the highest, and serves rarely, if ever, go the USA Table Tennis-prescribed 6 inches above the palm of the servers' hand. The Nest scores low on space and lighting, but those shortcomings also make it a more appealing late-night haunt, which in turn make for a more fertile environment for impromptu games. We didn't take a poll, but we'd wager most people didn't show up with premeditated plans to play and were inspired to grab a paddle only in the moment.