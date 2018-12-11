The past few years have felt long and often awful, but here's some good news: Michelle Obama is coming to town.
The former first lady just added a Portland stop to her Becoming book tour.
Becoming, which was released last month, is a candid memoir that includes reflections on her upbringing in Chicago, motherhood and her eight years in the White House. It also, the New York Times reports, takes a few swipes at Trump.
"I've lain awake at night, fuming over what's come to pass," Obama writes. "It's been distressing to see how the behavior and the political agenda of the current president have caused many Americans to doubt themselves and to doubt and fear one another. I sometimes wonder where the bottom might be."
Obama will be speaking at Moda Center on Feb. 9. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online here.
