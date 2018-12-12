Campbell's grandparents sold their restaurant 25 years ago. But in 2014, Campbell decided to he wanted to carry on their legacy. So he founded Felton & Mary's, which sells a sweet and spicy rub, plus three of his grandparents' barbecue sauces in glass jars wrapped with a label the same turquoise color as the carpet in Felton and Mary's home. The medium, hot and smoky brown sugar sauces are all made with a classic, velvety base of tomato puree, sugar and Worcestershire sauce, and pack the intense tang and sweetness of larger commercial brands, without tasting like they were manufactured in a lab.