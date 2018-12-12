Initially operating on self-modified equipment in a 1,000-square-foot factory in Sellwood—production has since moved to a bigger facility in California—Kuo began making puffs minus colorants and additives like maltodextrin. Instead, he focused on using "quality ingredients" sourced from the Pacific Northwest, including corn from Bob's Red Mill and locally made cheese. Other than being healthier, Fuller's products are larger than others on the market, which also owes to how they're made: According to Kuo, mass-marketed cheese puffs are kept small because they jam up large-scale industrial machinery.