Bailey first came to Portland when he attended Lewis & Clark College, and later launched Pozole to the People through a food startup class he took at Portland Community College. Through the program, Bailey was able set up a distribution deal with New Seasons. For the first year, Bailey made all the company's pozole out of the Portland Mercado's commissary kitchen, which rents commercial equipment to small-scale food businesses. Now, Bailey works with a co-packager and makes two pozole broths, one with green chiles and another with red. Though he hopes to expand Pozole to the People's market to California, Bailey, at least for the moment, says he's content.