The Portland native grew up in a Japanese immersion program and has been studying the country's culture since she was 5 years old. As an adult, she became a hobby noodle-maker, which is when she realized that all the noodles she was cooking with were imported from Japan, while much of the wheat from those same noodles was being produced in Oregon. She thought someone should make some entirely locally produced noodles. She just didn't think it should be her.