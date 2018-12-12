What started with $50,000 in backing from Tillotson's family has now grown to millions. The two want the brand to become the next Annie's. To do that, the pair are looking to expand their offerings. In addition to over 15 different nut butters—dessert-worthy on their own with ingredients like chocolate, honey, chia, collagen and flax—they're planning on moving into the breakfast aisle, with instant oatmeal and nut butter cups.