Realizing the cost of living in California would prohibit her "passion project" from advancing beyond an after-work hobby, Topliff and her husband left San Francisco for Portland in 2015. Last year, she closed her design company to focus on Roons full time. It didn't take long to pay off: She landed a deal with Alaska Airlines to serve her macaroons on select flights, forcing her to upscale quickly. She now has eight employees, working out of a commercial kitchen in Industrial Southeast, with plans to move into a bigger facility on Southeast Powell Boulevard soon.