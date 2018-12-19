Taking pride in any particular item over another would seem to go against the Muji ethos, but if there's anything the company appears to want to get in front of customers, it's their line of aromatherapy products. They're the first thing you see as you walk through the Southwest 5th Avenue entrance, presented at their own kiosk, with their own clerk, the essential oils displayed like scents at a perfume counter. Functionally, the diffuser is like a humidifier crossed with a smoke machine—a glowing polypropylene marshmallow roughly the size of a clock radio that emits a thin cloud of floral mist from a slit in the top and disperses it throughout the room via "ultrasonic waves." (There's a smaller, candle-shaped iteration as well.) Scents include citrus, grapefruit and Oregon-specific flavors like cedarwood, and they're all lovely and subtle. It's a pricier setup than, say, a Glade PlugIn, but even if you call bullshit on the purported therapeutic benefits, it'll do a much better job of covering up the smell of cats and loneliness in your apartment.