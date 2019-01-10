It's day 20 of the partial government shutdown, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees will miss their first paycheck tomorrow.
In support of local furloughed employees, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission for affected families.
"We know it is a tough time for many people who are out of work during this shutdown," Dr. Don Moore, Oregon Zoo director, said in a statement today. "We wanted to give these public servants and their families something fun to do and help ease their financial burden."
The offer will last as long as the government is shutdown, and extends to contracted federal workers. Those interested need only show their federal ID or badge for admission.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, about two-thirds of Oregon's federal employee pool, or 9,600 people, will go without a paycheck tomorrow.
