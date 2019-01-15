If there's a lowest common denominator liberal trope about the hellworld we find ourselves navigating, Andy will go for it. "Pelosi Says She Will Skip Trump and Negotiate Directly with Putin." Uh-oh! Have you guys heard that Putin is controlling Trump? It's definitely the main cause of all our problems, and not the total failure of the Democratic Party to push progressive solutions to the suffering normal people feel! "Trump Named Man of the Year by ISIS." Because he is doing a bad job, you see. "Cabinet Warns Trump That Shutting Down Government Would Make It Harder to Steal From." Not an obvious joke to make about our crooked fucking president at all. "Trump Suddenly Expresses Deep Concern About Conditions in Nation's Prisons." Daddy Mueller is gonna send Trump to jail! You know, that thing that has never happened! There's a joke about how he likes Diet Coke in this, because it is a superficial thing about Trump and the Witzer knows you also know that. "Trump Names TV Remote New Chief of Staff," because he watches TV, you see. "John Kelly Departs White House with Nuclear Codes in His Pants." Because a guy who was willing to serve as Trump's right-hand man is good, actually.