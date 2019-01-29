Since everything is coordinated through the app, Fielder has never met many of his clients. "I have a pocket full of keys to people's places where the only way I know who they are or what they look like is the picture on their wall," he says. Fielder passed Rover's pet care quiz and paid $30 for a more extensive, third-party background check, which seems to be enough for most people. Before a walk for a new client, Fielder offers to meet the dog while the owner is home free of charge, but the majority of people decline. "Easily, I talk to five times as many dogs as I do people in a week," he says.