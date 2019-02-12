When it comes to enacting policies ensuring equality for LGBTQ citizens, Oregon is second only to California, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a national nonprofit that researches and ranks states' political progressiveness.

Many of the winning battles fought for Oregon's queer community can be attributed to Basic Rights Oregon, a Portland-based advocacy group that formed in 1996 in response to anti-gay ballot measures that had plagued the state for decades.

"Now, Oregon is one of the most LGBTQ-friendly states," spokeswoman Liz Sauer says, "but our fight continues with a focus on transgender and racial justice."

In 2017, Basic Rights helped pass legislation that makes it easier for transgender Oregonians to amend the name and gender on their birth certificates. The same year, with the organization's help, the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division became the first in the nation to give drivers a gender X option, for "not specified," on state identification cards.

Last year, the group held the state's first Queer Town Hall for Oregonians to discuss concerns with legislators who are also LGTBQ individuals and people of color. And this legislative session, Basic Rights Oregon is likely to bridge yet more gaps in equality.

Adi's Act, or Senate Bill 52, would require all K-12 public schools in Oregon to adopt regulations for suicide prevention—with a focus specifically on addressing LGBTQ+ students, who are particularly at risk due to stigma and discrimination. It currently has over 25 sponsors in the House and Senate.

"The bill sends a clear message," Sauer says, "that all young people, no matter how they identify or who they love, should see a future for themselves in Oregon."

1. Because we're not afraid of public displays of affection…

2. Because women are in charge…

3. Because our local theater scene tells true, inspiring Oregon stories…

4. Because Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd make even Blazer losses fun…

5. Because we're still No. 1 in semi-factual superlatives…

6. Because we have a sixth quadrant now…

7. Because the hottest rapper in the game is obsessed with us…

8. Because Oregon is gradually getting more diverse, and in unexpected ways…

9. Because we can work it out…

10. Because we helped jump-start the movement that's changing the tech 
industry…

11. Because if you want to, you can dance to…

12. Because we're so sex positive, you can take a class on…

13. Because we're working to become a bike haven again…

14. Because after walking across Antarctica, I can still come back 
to my favorite dive bar…

15. Because the Blazers' game-day posters are the coolest collectibles in sports…

16. Because our airport is Beervana…

17. Because our fake fast food beats the real thing…

18. Because the Big Pipe is keeping poop out of the river…

19. Because we're making an effort to diversify the cannabis industry…

20. Because we finally have a virtual reality playland…

21. Because we have nicer weather than Hawaii (no, really)…

22. Because Basic Rights Oregon is fighting for LGTBQ+ rights—and winning…

23. Because Portland State's gym just underwent an awesome makeover…

24. …and the courthouse is getting one, too.

25. Because our hotel bars are some of the best bars in the city…

26. Because you'll spend less time in jail here than the national average…

27. Because we make some of the best guitar pedals in the biz…

28. Because our Curry is better than that other Curry…

29. Because we're Raptorville USA…

30. Because ICE hates us…

31. Because everything that dies someday comes back…