I've had so, so few people over the years be rude or like, pick on me. Neil deGrasse Tyson once made fun of me, and I got actually kind of mad at him. I basically asked him if he was ever discomfited by the infinite nature of space. And he made fun of me. I was like, "Dude, I have big feelings about this that I'm trying to share with you." But like even that was such a little thing and it's so, so, so rare. Many, many years ago, we had Dustin Diamond on the show when we were still in college and he was such an asshole that we kind of decided, then and there, no more assholes. Like, we're not inviting anyone on our show for any reason other than we like them, because what a waste. We only get an hour a week, right? I don't need to have Steve King on my show so that I can yell at him. I'd rather just not give them the oxygen.