The biggest source of foreign-born Oregonians, according to census data, is Mexico. There's a problem, though: Nearly all of the 150,000 Mexican-born Oregonians moved here more than a decade ago. Since 2009, research by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis shows, only a couple of thousand people have made the trek north. Most of the state's population growth in the past few years has come in the form of non-Hispanic whites.