The Sellwood Bridge: In 2016, the city replaced the decrepit 90-year-old river crossing connecting Sellwood and Westmoreland to the westside, expanding the bike and sidewalk lanes to make getting across much easier. Below the bridge is the Staff Jennings dock, which once housed a ferry that carried commuters between Sellwood and John's Landing. If all goes according to the 2012 strategic plan, the area may soon be Portland's newest public beach.