For too long, says Portland entrepreneur Mara Zepeda, the tech world has been controlled by the unicorn-chasers, otherwise known as venture capitalists. In their pursuit of the mythical $1 billion company—the next Facebook, Uber, whatever—deep-pocketed professional investors have left a trail of broken startups in their wake, pumping them full of cash before they're ready for it, forcing them to expand too quickly, and driving them into the ground moments after takeoff.