Face it—flying sucks. And before you crawl into that ever-shrinking airline seat, crammed next to strangers of questionable hygiene for the hourslong ride, you're going to need a drink.

Fortunately, our airport not only has higher-quality booze than most others—its selection could put entire cities to shame.

Nearly every corner of the H-shaped concourse hosts some member of the state's thriving beer industry. Laurelwood, one of Portland's foundational breweries, has had an outpost there for years. Within the past year, it was joined by two other Oregon beer institutions: Hopworks, which offers a scaled-down version of the original location's menu, and Deschutes, whose barrel stave-adorned brewpub features a state-of-the-art digital fireplace and sells exclusive batches only available there. (To commemorate the latter's opening, and honor the 30th anniversary of its Clocktower Plaza shopping center, PDX even threw a mini beer festival last summer.) And in case your final destination is a beer desert, all three pubs sell bottles to go.

Sure, the famous airport carpet is long gone, but who cares? That was never going to get you buzzed, anyway.

1. Because we're not afraid of public displays of affection…

2. Because women are in charge…

3. Because our local theater scene tells true, inspiring Oregon stories…

4. Because Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd make even Blazer losses fun…

5. Because we're still No. 1 in semi-factual superlatives…

6. Because we have a sixth quadrant now…

7. Because the hottest rapper in the game is obsessed with us…

8. Because Oregon is gradually getting more diverse, and in unexpected ways…

9. Because we can work it out…

10. Because we helped jump-start the movement that's changing the tech 
industry…

11. Because if you want to, you can dance to…

12. Because we're so sex positive, you can take a class on…

13. Because we're working to become a bike haven again…

14. Because after walking across Antarctica, I can still come back 
to my favorite dive bar…

15. Because the Blazers' game-day posters are the coolest collectibles in sports…

16. Because our airport is Beervana…

17. Because our fake fast food beats the real thing…

18. Because the Big Pipe is keeping poop out of the river…

19. Because we're making an effort to diversify the cannabis industry…

20. Because we finally have a virtual reality playland…

21. Because we have nicer weather than Hawaii (no, really)…

22. Because Basic Rights Oregon is fighting for LGTBQ+ rights—and winning…

23. Because Portland State's gym just underwent an awesome makeover…

24. …and the courthouse is getting one, too.

25. Because our hotel bars are some of the best bars in the city…

26. Because you'll spend less time in jail here than the national average…

27. Because we make some of the best guitar pedals in the biz…

28. Because our Curry is better than that other Curry…

29. Because we're Raptorville USA…

30. Because ICE hates us…

31. Because everything that dies someday comes back…