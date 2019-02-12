"I love Portlanders' ability to come together as a community. Last week marked one sign of an ongoing shift in the way Portland is responding to the housing crisis. The City Council brought central eastside businesses and houseless people and their advocates together to create a new kind of model for helping people on the streets and businesses feel safe. This is a great reason to love Portland—we can still compromise. And to keep me going, I also love a giant slice of chocolate cake from Mother's Bistro!" — Jo Ann Hardesty, city commissioner