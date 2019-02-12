Sallinger says Portland is one of the nation's best places to get a view of urban raptors year-round. Breeding pairs of peregrine falcons, which were considered critically endangered before 1996, can be seen hanging out under the Fremont Bridge in the morning. Cooper's hawks are often found in backyard feeders. Bald eagles make nests on Sauvie Island, and screech and barn owls roam most city neighborhoods.