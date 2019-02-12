As of last June, the city of Portland had just over 5 miles of protected bike lanes. Those are bike paths that separate people on two wheels from the multiton, gas-guzzling killing machines known in some circles as cars.
But in November, the Portland City Council approved a plan to build 16.8 miles of protected bike paths throughout the central city. To do that, and create bus lanes, the city took the dramatic step of agreeing to get rid of 1,000 parking spaces and 13.77 miles of car lanes as the plan builds out.
Portland has long claimed the mantle of bikers' paradise, but it has seen other cities catch up and surpass it in that arena. The new plan will finally help Portland to compete again. Maybe, just maybe, a few more people will feel safe enough to get out of their cars and onto bikes—or e-scooters.
