An eye-pleasing combination of giant windows and Northwest timber, the new building looms over the South Park Blocks like a brightly lit ship. The Lady Viks reacted to their new home with their best season in years (15-4 thus far), and while the men's team has slumped to a 9-12 record after a postseason run in 2018, their run-and-gun style is bringing in 1,168 fans a game—the first time in a decade average attendance has topped 1,000.