"I love Portland because we're building a new courthouse that doesn't just change the Portland skyline—it's changing lives. People who stop to watch the construction can see Heather Mayther, a journey carpenter who helped build the stunning 50-foot columns for the new lobby. Heather has triplets, age 7, and she said showing those columns to her three daughters was one of the best moments of her life. Twenty-one percent of the apprentices on this 17-story project are women, and another 21 percent are men of color. Buildings matter, but how we build up our community matters more." —Deborah Kafoury, Multnomah County Chairwoman