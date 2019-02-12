Opened downtown in late 2018, Uncharted Realities features eight stations with state-of-the-art Oculus and HTC headsets where players can choose from a list of 180-plus titles covering everything from sports to first-person shooters to escape-room puzzles. You can battle droids on the deck of a spaceship or fight off the lurching zombie hordes in the popular Arizona Sunshine, which is frightening in the way of those first Resident Evil games. A $19 introductory package helps players acclimate themselves to the VR world with the help of a staff member. From there, all manner of packages are offered, including several group deals.