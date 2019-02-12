U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has arguably come closest to toppling the federal immigration enforcement agency. Last summer, he forced the public to confront the Department of Homeland Security over its family separation policy by showing up at a child detention center in Texas and live-streaming as the guards called the cops on him. Then, last month, he revealed leaked internal DHS documents that showed the agency intentionally separated families and put kids in cages in order to discourage people from seeking asylum at the U.S. border.