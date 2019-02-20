Al-Shabibi—who has family in Toronto—says he gives a similar spiel on every tour. For instance, he points out that bars in Portland are obligated to provide food, and notes that many places offer vegetarian options. But he does not say that "restaurants and bars are legally required to provide vegetarian options," as the article states. He also says that police overlook public nudity during the Naked Bike Ride, but does not claim that "public nudity is legal throughout the year."