Karabaic: If you want to go for some kind of nontraditional financing, like splitting with a partner you're not married to, then one of the big things to understand is that it really depends on who the lender is. Mortgage lenders are still very traditional in the way they approach things. So usually, if you are two unmarried people, both of your incomes will need to be high enough to qualify for the loan. If you are lower-income, which is below usually 160 percent of the median family income, there are a lot of interesting options through the Portland Housing Center. One thing that is available if you are on the lower-income side of the spectrum is buying a house that is part of a land trust. You won't own the land underneath it and it has to be preserved as affordable housing, but it will lower the total cost.