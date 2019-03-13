Chances are good that whatever big bank you do business with now offers a pretty meager interest rate for the average savings account, if it has one at all. Now envision a reserve where those funds receive a 3-to-1 match—for every $1 you save, that pot of money grows by $4. Oregon Individual Development Accounts (oregonidainitiative.org) are savings superhighways for lower-income individuals with a set goal, like, say, buying a home, launching a small business or going to school. Participants must be at least 12 years old, have a net worth less than $20,000 and the ability to stash away at least $25 a month along with a household income below the IDA income limits (for a Multnomah County resident, that would be $45,600 for one person and $65,100 for a family of four). There's required coaching with one of the initiative's partnering organizations, but they're simply training you on topics like budgeting or business plan development—skills you have probably wished you'd acquired back in high school.