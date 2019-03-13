There are probably only a handful of Portlanders currently considering purchasing a bunch of Eurorack synths, so it might be a stretch to categorize Synth Library (7320 NE Sandy Blvd., s1portland.com/synth-library) as a way to "save" money. But it is one of the cheapest ways to learn a new instrument in Portland, and one of the only libraries of its kind in the entire world. Tucked into a backroom of S1's Sandy Boulevard venue, the Synth Library is a collection of popular modular models, recording programs, DJ equipment and one-of-a-kind synths available for public use at a membership fee of $20 a month. You're required to take an intro workshop before you use any of the equipment, and facilitators are always on hand during the library's hours.