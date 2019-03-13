Weed is legal under federal law in Canada, which means cannabis companies there can go public and trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange. In the U.S., continued federal prohibition means only companies that play a supporting role—like selling specialized soil amendments or air conditioners to cool grow houses—can be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For now, you can only invest privately in U.S. companies that actually produce or sell cannabis, with an extra layer of speculative caution.