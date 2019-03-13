There are two options for avocado toast at this Trailhead Coffee-connected cafe. The crowd pleaser has a thick layer of rich ricotta flavored with lemon zest over a thick wheat slice. The avocado is sliced thin with sushi-chef precision and fanned out across the top. The Diablo version comes with a thin layer of cream cheese spiced with Hatch peppers and layered with a crumble of unsweetened cacao nibs. It is sour with lime, spicy from the pepper, bitter from the bread crust, and rich with avocado and cream cheese. It's got everything.