You know I want the best for you. Your mother and I both do. That's why I put together this list of Muppets that some people find the most, ah, desirable. I'm not pressuring you—I don't mean to pressure you. I'm just saying, if you are interested in Muppets, well, I pulled this stuff out of the cabinet in the garage, you know, the one I keep locked. These might be some things to…explore. While you explore yourself. I'm sorry! OK, OK, I'm leaving. Do you want me to shut the door? OK! Right. Leaving. Yeesh.