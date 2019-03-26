Quirky diversions and highway-adjacent schlock can help break up the monotony of the lonely road, but did you know some of the best breweries in the state boast their own special features? Whether you're on one of the recommended pub crawls in this guide or simply stop in for a pint at any of these breweries, keep an eye out for special amenities and attention to detail paid by many of the state's great beer producers. Here's a list to help get you started, and we promise not to make you drive 50 miles out of your way just to stare at a ball of yarn.