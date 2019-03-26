Quirky diversions and highway-adjacent schlock can help break up the monotony of the lonely road, but did you know some of the best breweries in the state boast their own special features? Whether you're on one of the recommended pub crawls in this guide or simply stop in for a pint at any of these breweries, keep an eye out for special amenities and attention to detail paid by many of the state's great beer producers. Here's a list to help get you started, and we promise not to make you drive 50 miles out of your way just to stare at a ball of yarn.
Find Mars in the night sky at Worthy.
By far the most ambitious add-on to any Oregon brewery is Worthy's Hopservatory. Both solar and night-sky viewings are held several times a week with an expert who can help you navigate the heavens.
Spot the Big Dipper at Base Camp.
This outdoors-themed brewery is already packed with themed décor, but don't forget to look up. There on the ceilings you'll find constellations like you were camping miles and miles away from the heart of the city.
Walk up a portion of the Astoria Column at Fort George.
The spiral staircase that rises 17 feet from the entrance of this brewery to the second floor came from the iconic tower overlooking the mouth of the Columbia. You won't be out of breath at the top as you would making your ascent inside the column, and the corkscrew steps feel rather grand to walk down.
Watch the sun set behind the West Hills from 10 Barrel.
This Pearl District patio is harder to get into than an exclusive club in Manhattan. Not that there's a cover charge or bouncers at the door. Portland's dearth of rooftop perches simply means the space is constantly packed, but the industrial-themed throne is worth the wait.
Play a round of golf at McMenamins.
Edgefield is a happy, drunken village you never want to leave with almost too many things to keep you occupied. But while the masses flock to the concerts and book spa treatments, you'll find us on the pitch-and-putt greens with a beer in hand.
Visit a replica of Stonehenge just a stone's throw from Dwinell.
Goldendale, Wash., is a town in the Gorge that seems far. But it's not nearly so long a trip to get there as it is to England, where the real Stonehenge is located. You can hardly tell you're looking at a knockoff, built as a World War I memorial.
Admire Deschutes' gallery of chain-saw art.
Rustic wood has been an interior-design staple of posh restaurants in Portland for years now. But not many are crawling with our native creatures. Herons, beavers, otters and even a Bigfoot grace the posts and entryways throughout the pub.
Hide in a secret garden at Laurelwood.
One of the least well-known outdoor brewery venues is at the company's Northeast Portland location. The rooftop deck is enshrouded with green vegetation, and brightly colored umbrellas provide protection from the sun. You just may end up with the place to yourself.
Catch a live episode of National Geographic at Ancestry.
The brewery's original Tualatin location sits on the edge of sprawling wetlands. From the patio during warmer months, you can sometimes spot a family of deer or a bald eagle in the distance. Nutria, however, are abundant.
Make your own beer at Immersion.
This Bend brewery makes damn fine beer, but if you want to give it a whirl, anyone can book a session on the BIY system there. Feel like a brewer for a day and come up with your own punny name for the batch (labels, ingredients and bottles are included).
Bark back at a sea lion at Buoy.
The see-through floors at this Astoria brewpub are actually more entertaining than the river traffic outside the dining-room windows. Essentially, you've got a front-row seat to sea lions on the docks below, sleeping, flopping and bellowing at one another.
