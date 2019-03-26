Luc Lac
835 SW 2nd Ave., 503-222-0047, luclackitchen.com. 11 am-2:30 pm and 4 pm-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-2:30 pm and 4 pm-4 am Friday-Saturday.
Fun fact about Portland: In this so-called "food town," it is weirdly hard to get something to eat here after midnight, let alone after 2 am, when bars let out. Luc Lac is one of the very few spots where you can stuff your drunken craw with delightful, heaping takes on Vietnamese classics in the wee hours of the morn.
Devil’s Dill
1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-8067, devilsdill.com. 5 pm-3 am daily.
Even in the age of PostMates, the fact that this long-running Southeast Portland sandwich shop will bring its massive hoagies right to your doorstep still seems a miracle. Pro tip: If the website says you're outside the delivery area, try calling in your order. Depending on how busy the place is, a driver might run it out to you anyway.
Sizzle Pie
Multiple locations, 503-234-7437, sizzlepie.com. 11 am-3 am Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-4 am Friday-Saturday.
Rock 'n' roll is a lifestyle, and pizza is the fuel that keeps it going. That's what Sizzle Pie understands better than most. It knows you can get a slice of pepperoni, jalapeño and mushroom at dozens of places in this town, but there's only one joint you can stumble into after getting kicked out of Union Jacks, listen to Slayer blaring on the stereo, and order the South of Heaven from a dude with a pentagram tattooed on his arm.
Zach’s Shack
4611 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-233-4616, zachsshack.com. Noon-3 am daily.
Portland's rock-'n'-roll hot dog bar stays open slightly longer than the other establishments in the Barmuda Triangle, making it a prime fourth-meal spot. Get the James Brown ($6.50), but don't be surprised when you wake up on the couch the next morning with chili, cream cheese and jalapeños all over your favorite sweater.
Original Hotcake House
1002 SE Powell Blvd., 503-236-7402. Open 24 hours daily.
The year is 2075. The entire planet has been embroiled in World War III since 2019. New York City was the first to be destroyed. Then Los Angeles and Seattle. Everyone said Portland was next. But we weren't. The city rallied around our universal symbol of comfort and hope, the Original Hotcake House. May she and her perfect pancakes stand as a symbol of hope for future generations to come.
