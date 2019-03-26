Rock 'n' roll is a lifestyle, and pizza is the fuel that keeps it going. That's what Sizzle Pie understands better than most. It knows you can get a slice of pepperoni, jalapeño and mushroom at dozens of places in this town, but there's only one joint you can stumble into after getting kicked out of Union Jacks, listen to Slayer blaring on the stereo, and order the South of Heaven from a dude with a pentagram tattooed on his arm.