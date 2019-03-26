Two Thursdays out of the month, I like to go to the cafeteria at the hospital a few blocks from work. There's a pattern to their menus that I haven't quite gotten a handle on where they rotate the items on it in a three week cycle. Two of those items are particular favorites and they only drop on Thursdays. Certain Thursdays, they'll feature a monstrous chicken "enchilada" (basically a massive chicken burrito drenched in enchilada sauce and cheese, $7). Other Thursdays, it's a large slab of meatloaf ($6), with impossibly glossy brown gravy and mashed potatoes. BRIAN PANGANIBAN.