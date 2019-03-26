That's why, for this year's guide to Portland's best meals for under $15, we've tried to make things easy on you. In the past, we've organized this issue by cuisine and price, and filled these pages with every worthy cart, counter and ethnic deli we know of. But when you're starving, an abundance of options just means more stress. So instead, we've slashed the metro area up into 11 sections, then picked the best representatives in seven categories—that means one burger joint, one pizza parlor, etc.—per section. It forced us into some tough decisions, and you might find some old favorites conspicuously left out.