Killer Burger seems as if it were devised by a hyperactive, possibly very stoned teenager. Its logo looks ripped from a video game cartridge. The menu is made up of gloriously gloppy monstrosities loaded with stuff like bleu cheese fondue, ham and eggs, and, most famously, peanut butter and pickles. And there's bacon on everything. It shouldn't work as anything more than a gut-busting novelty. And yet, the franchise has grown from its Hollywood neighborhood flagship into a mini-empire, with locations all over town, including Moda Center, the 'burbs and even Scottsdale, Ariz. That's because, other than being creatively over the top, the burgers are just what they claim to be—absolutely killer. In particular, the aforementioned Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger ($7.95-$12.95) succeeds wildly, primarily because the main flavor is applied more subtly than you'd imagine—it comes through more like a Thai peanut sauce than a layer of Skippy. And for burger purists, Killer has something for you, too. It's called the Purist ($6.95-$11.95), and it comes with bacon on the side, so as not to upset your delicate sensibilities. MATTHEW SINGER.