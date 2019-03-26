One of the swankiest hotels in town happens to offer substantial slices of pizza for a steal. Though you won't get the sky-high views of the Willamette River and West Hills at Chiosco like you can at the Porter's 16th-story bar, the ground-floor shop does not saddle you with a $16 price tag for a cocktail as they do upstairs. Chiosco, "kiosk" in English, is exactly that—a walk-up window where office workers and other passers-by can grab and go. While other pie makers around Portland are obsessed with Neapolitan-this or Detroit-that, here they bake in the less-buzzed-about Romano style, marked by its rectangular shape and dough that undergoes a four-day, cool-temperature fermentation, resulting in a heartier, chewier crust. On top of that firm foundation you'll find an abundance of ingredients that celebrate the state's natural bounty—from hazelnut pesto to blue cheese—and all slices fall into one of two price columns: $5 or $7. Not on a hurried lunch break? Take your slice to the plush couch in the Porter's sleek lobby and take pleasure in the fact that you bought a beer for $5 at the window while everyone around you paid three bucks more. ANDI PREWITT.