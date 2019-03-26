Sometimes, when carts graduate to brick-and-mortar respectability, they lose the spark that made them burn. Not so for Güero, which got its modest start a few blocks south of its current location on 28th Avenue's restaurant row, in the cart pod behind Crema bakery. Come for the tortas ($11): Güero's by-now-famous ahogada, which bathes tender, generous helpings of carnitas in an achiote-tomato sauce; or the pollo pebil, chicken roasted in banana leaf. The bolillo buns are crispy, the sauce just enough. The cart bowl ($9) is packed with enough salad, beans and other vegetables to qualify as health food, while the cotija, poblano crema and meats (which cost extra) satisfy any craving for the strong, substantial flavors that make Mexican food irresistible. Everything that comes to the table includes a little extra thought: pickled carrots, paper-thin radish, a sprinkle of cotija, and a dash of guajillo chili oil turn chips and guacamole ($7) into a treat. At maybe 1,000 other Mexican restaurants, my wife says the horchata ($3.50) is too sweet, and I say the aqua de Jamaica ($2.50) is thin and tasteless. Here, like everything else, they are just right. NIGEL JAQUISS.